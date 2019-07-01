Shrewsbury and Wolves relationship key to Ryan Giles loan – Sam Ricketts

The Town chief described his latest capture a ‘coup’ as Salop led the queue of Championship and League One clubs interested in the Telford-based winger’s services.

Former Molineux defender Ricketts explained that Premier League Wolves are confident that Giles will be looked after and developed in the correct manner at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“It helps,” Ricketts replied when asked if his relationship was key in the move. “They’re very selective in who they loan out.

“They don’t actually loan too many out who have been around the first team.

“In that respect they’re very cautious about where they send him, to make sure he’s looked after, treated the right way and developed.

“Part of that is playing games but it’s what we do in training as well.

“It certainly helps that I have a pretty good relationship with everybody at the club.

“Ryan is someone who had a huge number of clubs chasing him from our league and the league above.

Advertising

“This is a real coup to get him to come here. That’s not putting anymore pressure on him.

“He’s just a young player that has got really good potential so we’re obviously delighted to have him.”

Giles, 19, was a winger but is expected to fill the left wing-back role he has been trained in at Wolves.

He shone in a more attacking role while on loan at hometown club AFC Telford United at the back end of the 2017/18 season, where his two goals and seven assists in nine games steered the Bucks to National League North safety.

Advertising

“Gilo predominantly as a kid was a left winger but the way Wolves play they have converted him to a left wing-back,” added Ricketts.

“That’s why he suits us perfectly to come into that role.

“We’re getting there (with the defence). We’re slowly putting the pieces in place. We’re taking our time to get the right players and characters and Gilo is certainly one of those.

“We’ve got a really good record of developing loan and our own players. The club has taken lads from non-league and progressed them on to have very good Football League careers.

“Hopefully Gilo will be another one we progress.”