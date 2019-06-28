Shrewsbury Town to welcome Dundee United in final pre-season friendly

Sam Ricketts' men welcome Robbie Neilson's side to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday, July 27 for a 3pm kick-off – a week before the League One curtain-raiser against Portsmouth.

The clash against last season's beaten Scottish second tier play-off side is Town's fifth and final pre-season fixture.

They begin with a game against Championship side Sheffield Wednesbury on the pre-season tour in Albufeira, Portugal, on Tuesday, July 9.

The first friendly on English soil is a home game against League Two Newport County, played at the club's community base of the Ludlow Football Stadium on Wednesday, July 17 (7pm).

Aston Villa head to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday, July 21 for a 2pm kick-off before Ricketts takes his side to Cheltenham Town two days later (7.45pm).

The Shrews boss feels a test against opposition from north of the border will provide his players with a different challenge.

“It is a really good game for us and is a little bit of a different type of game to play," Ricketts said.

“Rather than play someone in the English system it’s good to have something different.

“They are a good side with a good following and hopefully it will be a good game.

“It will be a really good test for us before the season gets underway and is a game I’m really pleased to have.”