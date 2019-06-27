Sam Ricketts warning: Hands off Ollie Norburn

The Town chief expects club-record signing Norburn to stay put and insists the all-action midfielder is ready for the 2019/20 season at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Norburn, 26, was understood to be the subject of at least one approach by ambitious League One side Peterborough earlier in the summer, but Town rebuffed their advances.

Posh were priced out of a move by Shrewsbury’s valuation, as their chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter, by posting: “We had interest but not at that level for player (of) his age etc we were quoted.”

The Manchester-based player was a regular in blue and amber last season, clocking up 49 appearances under John Askey and Ricketts after joining from Tranmere this time last year. He went on to thrive as captain under Ricketts.

“Norbs is contracted here, he’s not going anywhere,” Ricketts said.

“He’s looking forward to the new season.”

When asked if there was truth in Posh’s reported interest, the boss answered: “There’ll be interest in a number of players.

“He’s not the only one where interest is shown, but interest can get blown away very, very quickly. It’s like buying a car on auto trader.

“Just because you phone up and ask how many miles it’s done doesn’t mean you’re going to actually buy the car. It’s the same with me or the club making phone calls, it doesn’t mean we’re signing everyone we phone for.

“It just means we’re finding out some information.”

Ricketts is unmoved by the prospect of interest in his Shrewsbury players, explaining that it is ‘not something we need to act on’.

But it is understood that the boss is keen on trimming his Town ranks with a significant number of players on the books.

The boss said interest in his players this summer comes after offers were made for individuals, believed to be striker Fejiri Okenabirhie and midfielder Anthony Grant, in January.

Shrewsbury have, meanwhile, reportedly enquired about giant Peterborough goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.

Town are without a senior goalkeeper but Ricketts has said there is no rush to bring a shot-stopper in.

Chapman, 29, joined from Accrington last summer and made 37 appearances last season but has been transfer listed.