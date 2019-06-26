Sam Ricketts may run rule over Shrewsbury Town trialists

Boss Ricketts revealed ‘a couple’ of unsigned players could be involved at Sundorne Castle as Town’s summer schedule kicks into action.

But the Salop manager will not invite heaps of players just to boost the numbers in a bid to not upset the balance of his squad and admitted he is happy to be ‘picky’.

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold and midfielder Doug Loft won contracts last summer after coming in on trial and impressing in pre-season training. Shot-stopper Reice Charles-Cook was also a short-term trialist. All three featured in friendlies.

“There may be a couple, yes,” said Ricketts, when asked about potential trialists.

“Without there being too many – it depends who comes up.

“Like anything, I’ll be pretty picky on it because I don’t want to fill the training ground with trialists, I like it to be our group. We’re a tight-knit group.

“It can work, it’s worked in the past and it can work in the future.

“Some clubs will have 10 trialists in this week to fill up numbers and some will have none.

“It all depends on who you get offered at this stage and what you are looking for. It can work in all ways.”

Town have a large squad under contract as pre-season proper gets under way and it is understood that the manager is keen to trim numbers.

But, after four signings so far this summer, Ricketts admitted that his transfer business is not complete with Shrewsbury light in some positions.

He wants to bring in two goalkeepers, while Town are short of a right-sided defender – to play right wing-back – after James Bolton’s departure and Ryan Sears’ injury.

It is believed Wolves youngster Ryan Giles is a loan target at left wing-back.

The Town boss is likely to want to strengthen in the midfield and striker departments, which are also dependent on player exits.

“There are still things going on. Some players have left and some will be coming in,” added Ricketts. “It’s very, very busy on that front. We’ve been very selective on who we’ve taken so far.

“It’s to make sure they’re playing that will add value to the team and squad.”

Forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway has completed his move to Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar for an undisclosed fee.