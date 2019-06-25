Advertising
Aaron Amadi-Holloway leaves Shrewsbury to complete Brisbane Roar switch
Striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway has left Shrewsbury Town to join Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar.
The Welshman played 38 games – 21 starts – in all competitions for Town last season and scored three goals.
The 26-year-old becomes one of Robbie Fowler's first signings Down Under.
Amadi-Holloway had a year left on his Town deal after joining last summer.
The striker said: “I’m very excited for the opportunity to come and play for Brisbane Roar.
“It was an opportunity I couldn’t say no to, being coached by one of the best Premiership strikers in his time.
"I can’t wait to get started.”
