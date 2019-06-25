Aaron Amadi-Holloway leaves Shrewsbury to complete Brisbane Roar switch

The Welshman played 38 games – 21 starts – in all competitions for Town last season and scored three goals.

The 26-year-old becomes one of Robbie Fowler's first signings Down Under.

Amadi-Holloway had a year left on his Town deal after joining last summer.

The striker said: “I’m very excited for the opportunity to come and play for Brisbane Roar.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t say no to, being coached by one of the best Premiership strikers in his time.

"I can’t wait to get started.”