Aaron Amadi-Holloway leaves Shrewsbury to complete Brisbane Roar switch

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway has left Shrewsbury Town to join Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway (AMA)

The Welshman played 38 games – 21 starts – in all competitions for Town last season and scored three goals.

The 26-year-old becomes one of Robbie Fowler's first signings Down Under.

Amadi-Holloway had a year left on his Town deal after joining last summer.

The striker said: “I’m very excited for the opportunity to come and play for Brisbane Roar.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t say no to, being coached by one of the best Premiership strikers in his time.

"I can’t wait to get started.”

