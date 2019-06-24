Shrewsbury Town's Aaron Amadi-Holloway set to Roar off Down Under

The A-League outfit appointed Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as boss a couple of months ago and he is thought to be confident of signing the 26-year-old.

Salop chief Sam Ricketts wants to trim his squad and Amadi-Holloway has fallen down the pecking order after the signings of exciting talent Daniel Udoh and veteran Steve Morison from AFC Telford United and Millwall respectively this summer.

He is expected to join Brisbane on a two-year deal – a year after signing a contract of the same length at Town – as Fowler goes after British talents.

Amadi-Holloway, snapped up from Oldham for an undisclosed fee, made 38 appearances in all competitions for Town last term.

He scored three goals and came up with the same number of assists.

The Welshman – capped at under-19 level – has also played for Newport County, Wycombe and Fleetwood.

Amadi-Holloway’s departure would leave Ricketts with five strikers still on the books in last campaign’s top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie, Lenell John-Lewis, Lee Angol and fresh faces Udoh and Morison.

Morison arrived on a season-long loan deal from Millwall last week and the 35-year-old has scored almost 250 goals in a career made up of more than 650 appearances.

Ricketts hailed him as a ‘great acquisition’ for the club and a player who ‘improves with age’.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury have announced another pre-season friendly.

They will be playing Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, July 9 as part of their Portugal trip.

It will take place at 7pm at the Estadio da Nora in the Algarve – the home of third tier club FC Ferreiras.

Tickets for the game are 10 euros for adults and five euros for under-12s.