Shrewsbury Town sign defender Aaron Pierre

The 26-year-old becomes Town’s fourth senior signing of the summer – joining fellow defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell through the door at Montgomery Waters Meadow, while the club have also moved to bring in strikers Steve Morison and Daniel Udoh.

Shrewsbury have paid an undisclosed fee to bring him in on a three-year contract.

Pierre, who played for Wycombe Wanderers between 2014 and 2017 before moving to Northampton, was named the Cobblers' player of the year last season.

He had been linked with a move to Shropshire since last month, with boss Sam Ricketts happy to see the deal over the line.

“It is a really good signing and a player who we have been chasing for a while now,” Ricketts told the club’s official website. “I went and had him watched an awful lot towards the end of last season as he was a player who was in my plans.

“He is a player with a lot of potential, a left sided centre back who comes in to add some real balance to the side and someone we are delighted to have got.

“He is big and strong and can deal with things that are played direct or he can play the ball, he’s good enough to handle that way of playing as well and get the ball moving.”