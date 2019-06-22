Jensen to bring Premier quality to Shrewsbury Town

The former Burnley and West Brom goalkeeper will be tasked with coaching Town’s shot-stoppers after leaving Bury, where he won promotion from League Two last season in his first year as a coach.

And Ricketts hopes Jensen’s experience can be a major help on the Sundorne Castle training ground pitches.

“The way he played and handled himself during his career, you can start seeing coming out in his coaching and with that you start seeing that in the goalkeepers,” said Ricketts, who has overhauled his backroom team this summer.

“As a player he was very good with his game management and had a real eye for detail.

“Now he has started a very successful coaching career and we are delighted to have him.”

Jensen, who was born in Denmark, enjoyed a long playing career before finally hanging up his gloves following a season in Ireland with Crusaders in the 2017/18 campaign.

The now 44-year-old – who replaces the departed Danny Coyne – played more than 400 games across his career. He helped Burnley win promotion from the Championship in 2009 before going on to produce a string of starring displays in the Premier League – most notably saving Michael Carrick’s penalty in a man-of-the-match display against Manchester United in the Clarets’ first game back in the top flight.

“Brian is a player who has had a very successful career, played for a huge number of years – just 12 months ago he was still playing,” added Ricketts. “He has played at the top level – I probably remember him from Burnley more than anywhere, playing in the Championship and the Premier League at that time.

“He has stepped over into the coaching side. Last year was his first year full-on coaching at Bury, resulting in a promotion there – so a very successful first season in coaching for him.

“I’m delighted to have him alongside the backroom staff already in place and looking forward to the new season.”