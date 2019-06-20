Steve Morison to help young Shrewsbury Town hot-shots

Former Premier League forward Morison, 35, became Town’s third summer signing after agreeing a season-long loan deal from Millwall.

The experienced hitman has almost 250 career goals in more than 600 appearances and Ricketts insists he will act as a leader on and off the pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow. “It’s a great acquisition for the club,” Ricketts told Shrewsweb. “Even though Morison is 35 he’s in excellent condition, he leads the line very well.

“I think he’s one of those players who improves with age. He understands how to be effective in games and has got a proven record not just at this level but at the highest level of football.

“He’s a player with real pedigree and certainly doesn’t want to go through the motions.

“He’s eager to play, which is why we’ve been able to attract him here.”

Morison’s arrival means there are six senior strikers on Town’s books, including Okenabirhie, Udoh, Lenell John-Lewis, Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Lee Angol.

Ricketts is keen to focus on the environment and culture at Shrewsbury and believes that will pay off in results.

“He’ll be a leader on and off the pitch,” added the boss, who played alongside Morison at international level for Wales.

“He brings some real experience to the frontline. He knows how to use his body and knows how to hold the ball up, lay it off and where to be at the right time.

“It’s great to help the young players like Fejiri and Udoh who are making their way in the game. They will work with him day in day out, see what he does on and off the pitch.

“The culture and environment of the club is very important to me because ultimately that’s then seen on the pitch on a Saturday. If we have a culture where we are consistently striving to get better and not give up.”