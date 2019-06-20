Lenell John-Lewis 'well ahead of schedule' in comeback from serious ACL injury

The 30-year-old suffered a severe ACL injury at the turn of the year in the FA Cup against Stoke. The rehab time was given as up to 12 months and despite a small setback John-Lewis has returned to Sundorne Castle in encouraging condition .

But the frontman, who penned a new six-month deal as he battles back from the injury, is projected to be back fit well before the initial year-long diagnoses.

The injury, which is a second major knee injury of the striker's career, will rule John-Lewis out for the beginning of the League One season in August but could see him back available before his new deal expires at the beginning of 2020.

"He is ahead of schedule," said Ricketts of one of his six contracted centre-forwards.

"He's really applied himself to his rehab as you would expect with someone of his personality.

"He's had a slight little knock-back at the minute but it shouldn't put too much back on his recovery.

"He's already well ahead of schedule and doing really well.

"I don't think he'll be fit for the start of the season but he'll certainly be fit quicker than initially feared."