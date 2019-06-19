Shrewsbury Town to face Newport County at Ludlow

Sam Ricketts' Town will face the League Two Exiles on Wednesday, July 17 at 7pm.

And it is at Ludlow instead of Salop's Montgomery Waters Meadow home to 'give Town supporters in South Shropshire the chance of seeing Town play locally'.

"Newport had a really good season and just missed out on promotion via the play-offs”, said Ricketts.

“It will be a good test for us and another decent game to add to the pre-season programme.

“To play the game at Ludlow will also be good and I hope a lot of fans will come out and watch the game.”

Full ticket details will be confirmed soon but the prices have been confirmed at £5 for adults, seniors and disabled, and £1 for under-16s.