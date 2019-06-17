Tickets set to go on sale for Shrewsbury v Aston Villa friendly clash

The Premier League new-boys visit Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday, July 21, for a 2pm kick-off.

And tickets for the clash, which aren't included as part of a season ticket, go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am.

Dean Smith's Championship play-off winners are expected to be backed by decent away support and have been allocated the West Stand.

The Roland Wycherley Stand and South Stand are available for Town fans.

Tickets for adults cost £10, while disabled, senior and 12 to 18 year olds are charged at £5. Under-12s get in free.

They can be purchased from the stadium ticket office, online from their ticket site or by calling 01743 273943.

Sam Ricketts' team have two pre-season friendlies confirmed so far, the visit of Villa followed by a trip to Cheltenham two days later.