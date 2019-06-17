Shrewsbury Town will run rule over academy youngsters during pre-season

The move comes as Town aim to forge closer links between the first team and academy set-ups.

Scotsman Longwell, who joined the club to fill Eric Ramsay’s role in February, revealed he has a ‘very positive’ relationship with boss Ricketts.

Ricketts, whose squad return for the beginning of pre-season on Thursday, is keen to align the way the academy and first team work together to boost the pathway from youth to first team.

“I speak to Sam on a regular basis about style of play, players – and there are a few different ones going in during pre-season which is really good,” said Longwell.

“Ones that maybe get that opportunity to get into the first-team environment. Those conversations happen a lot. Me and Eric as well are sharing a lot of what we’re doing in pre-season, just to try to align a little bit more.

“The relationship I’ve had with Sam since he’s come in is very positive and a lot of what we’re trying to do is going to be beneficial next season.

“We want to make sure we’re aligning all the way up so the transition is easier for the boys when they go up to the first team.”

Town’s under-18s are returning for pre-season later this month.

Salop have a fine record with bringing youngsters through to the first-team ranks and Longwell, as well as the first-team staff, are looking for ways to improve that.

“The relationship we have with the first team is very positive, the fact that Eric was in my position before there is a very good link,” he added.

“And Sam is young, he wants to give that pathway and get more players coming through. It can only be beneficial.”

Daniel Copnall, who was head of coaching development in the academy, has left for a new role at the Premier League.