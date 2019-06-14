Former Shrewsbury Town coach Danny Coyne joins Middlesbrough

The 45-year-old departed Shrewsbury after seven years at the club late last month, and has been quick to head back into football, joining as part of Jonathan Woodgate's coaching staff in the north-east.

He's joined by former Wolves striker Robbie Keane, who joins as Woodgate's assistant.

Coyne spent three years as a player at Boro, between 2009 and 2012 - making 26 appearances for the club before moving on to Sheffield United and then Salop.

He joins Boro following Tony Pulis' exit, the club finished seventh in the Championship last season, one point off the play-off places.

Coyne admitted that he was shocked by the decision which saw him leave the Montgomery Waters Meadow in May, claiming that it was 'a very sad goodbye'.