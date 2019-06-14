Bernard McNally: Top half is target for Shrewsbury Town

A fantastic campaign saw Salop finish third in the 2017/18 season – narrowly missing out on automatic promotion.

But they were back at the wrong end last year with Sam Ricketts’ side ultimately finishing in 18th spot – just two points above the relegation zone.

Now Ricketts is looking forward to beginning his first full season in charge.

And while McNally admits League One is a difficult division to predict, he believes the minimum target should be a top-half finish.

“You have got to be looking at the top half,” said McNally who made 279 appearances for the club between 1980 and 1989.

“It is hard to predict, but you want to be among that top 12 and have a much better season than last season.

“Sam (Ricketts) really has the chance to stamp his authority now and you hope the fans will be able to see what he is trying to do.

“I think it will be quite exciting, and I am hoping we will do much better than last year.”

Ricketts has already strengthened his squad by signing Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Udoh since the transfer window opened.

Udoh arrives having scored 26 goals for National League North Telford last season.

McNally managed AFC Telford United between 2004 and 2006. And he believes the move to Town is a wonderful opportunity for the 22-year-old striker.

Udoh previously had a spell in the Football League with Crewe.

But McNally believes the forward will now be a different player following his time with the Bucks.

“He has got to prove himself but it is a great opportunity for him,” McNally added. “He scored 26 goals in a very physical league so it is certainly worth giving him a go.

“It shows Town have their finger on the pulse as to what is happening in the local area.”