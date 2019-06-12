What Shrewsbury Town supporters can expect from Daniel Udoh

Here, Joe Edwards goes over the main qualities the 22-year-old showed for the Bucks, where he scored 26 goals in a stellar season.

Cool head

Well, this is what you want most from your centre forward as holding off your marker and working into space means nothing if you cannot keep your cool when pulling the trigger.

Udoh, Town fans will be glad to hear, developed quite the knack of winning one-on-one battles with keepers.

Quite often, play seemed to slow down when the Nigeria-born hot-shot was bearing down on goal.

Adept with both feet, Udoh could be continuously seen finding the bottom corner with great finesse.

He reached 10 goals for the campaign, only 11 games in, by grabbing a hat-trick against Bedford Town in the FA Cup last September, which prompted heavy praise from Telford chief Gavin Cowan.

“When he’s got that bit of time, he’s cool, calm and calculated. He’s very clinical,” said Cowan. “He just wants to be the best he can be. He’s got all the ability – and he can still be better. I’m really pleased with him.”

Cowan did also point out at the time that Udoh needed to brush up on his finishing when he had a little less time to think about it, but by the end of the season, he had scored lots of goals that required sharp instincts.

Surprising strength

Standing at 6ft, Udoh does not offer the same aerial threat as new Shrewsbury team-mate Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

If Town are chasing a game, Sam Ricketts will not be asking Shaun Whalley to whip crosses into the box for Udoh to head home.

Udoh does not have the muscle mass of Lenell John-Lewis either, but holding the ball up is one of his big strengths.

National League North regularly involves a vast amount of rough and tumble, and the former Crewe man never shied away from physical battles. In fact, a lot of the time he held his own so well, burly defenders had to resort to cynically fouling him as, while not exceptionally fast, he has enough pace to leave them in the dust.

Udoh’s cool head in front of goal is one of his key attributes to look out for

Going back to that Bedford tie, Udoh got kicked from pillar to post, but he was completely unfazed and grabbed a thoroughly deserved treble.

Relentless runner

Udoh will put plenty of hard yards in for his team-mates too.

If he loses the ball, he will bust a gut to win it back.

That part of his game, as well as the goals, of course, saw Bucks supporters really take to him.

You could see he was putting in the effort to better himself and the team.

Udoh is very religious and also seems to firmly believe that if you work hard, the results will come.

So, in summary, Udoh deserved a chance to shine at a higher level after how he did for Telford.

Stepping up three divisions is no small feat, but Salop have not had to break the bank to get him in.

It is pleasing to see a local talent, Udoh living in Telford, being given a chance.

Make no mistake, he is one of the best the Bucks have had in many years.