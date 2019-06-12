Brian Caldwell working ‘non-stop’ on Shrewsbury Town deals

Town have made two close-season signings so far with defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell arriving from Wolves and striker Daniel Udoh making the switch from AFC Telford United.

Manager Sam Ricketts is looking to improve his squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

And chief executive Caldwell revealed he is working round the clock looking to get deals for players over the line.

“It’s never an easy time, there’s a lot of things waiting to drop,” Caldwell told the club website.

“It’s non-stop. I had to turn my phone on to silent the other night at 11 o’clock because it was constantly going, whether it was text messages or phone calls.

“Hopefully everybody is aware, as in previous seasons, there’s a lot of work goes on behind the scenes.

“Even for one deal it could be a lot of messages, phone calls and emails going between myself, clubs, managers or Adam Henshall.

“Sometimes it takes a lot of work to get just one deal done.

Advertising

“Agents put a lot of names out. This time of year there’s so much speculation, especially with social media.

“You’ll see us being linked with loads of players, as I’m sure every club in the country is, and sometimes it’s difficult to deal with.”

Town will discover their League One fixtures when the 2019-20 schedule is revealed a week tomorrow.

And Caldwell is hoping it will encourage more Town fans to snap up season tickets at the Meadow.

Advertising

“It’s come round quite quickly this year,” he added.

“We sold a few after the fixtures came out last year and hopefully that will bear fruit again.

“The average attendance was up again last season despite finishing 18th.

“Hopefully more people out there who are coming regularly to Montgomery Waters Meadow will see the benefits in a season ticket and saving some money.”