New Shrewsbury Town deal all down to Anthony Grant – Sam Ricketts

Experienced midfielder Grant, who turned 32 last week, initially joined Town on a one-year deal last summer with an extra year option in the player’s favour.

Ricketts revealed the popular midfield enforcer had triggered an extra 12 months on his terms in Shropshire by clocking up enough appearances in blue and amber.

Former Port Vale and Peterborough man Grant was a regular fixture in John Askey and Ricketts’ midfield, making 48 appearances, and particularly impressed fans before Christmas.

Montgomery Waters Meadow boss Ricketts suggested Town will be looking towards next season with Grant.

He said: “Granty came in and had a clause to play a certain number of games and a few other things get another year.

“He’s well earned the right. He played a big part last season and we’ll be looking into next season. I think Granty’s got very, very good ability.

"You can see that from his pedigree coming through at Chelsea. Maybe he could or should have played higher up in his career for his ability level.

“Granty’s fine. We’ve got some real good lads here. Lads you wouldn’t necessarily know as leaders. Ollie Norburn stepped up to that point. Josh Laurent is a character in that he’s always laughing.

“You’ve got Dave Edwards who is a leader with Romain (Vincelot) and Scotty Golbourne because of how they act every day. There’s many, many players who lead in many different ways.”

Ricketts, who is putting his stamp on his Town squad this summer, explained how Shrewsbury benefit from a positive reputation within the football circle.

The Welsh chief suggested that the club benefit from the way Roland Wycherley has run the club in his time as chairman and for being a proven grounding for exciting young loanees to progress.

“The club’s got a really good reputation,” added Ricketts.

“One for being the way it’s structured and set up – very, very good off the field.

“The chairman’s done an excellent job, so that’s highly regarded when you start looking at the plights of Bolton, Bury and several other clubs struggling.

“Now all of a sudden they take note of how well this club is run and structured.

“But not only that, the developing of players that goes along with it as well. So the club’s got a good reputation, certainly.”