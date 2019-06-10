Sam Ricketts braced for busy summer at Shrewsbury Town

The Shrewsbury boss will be looking to trim his large squad this summer as he aims to put his stamp on the group.

Two new signings so far this summer means the squad has 24 senior first-team members – excluding youngsters James Rowland, Cameron Gregory, Kian Taylor and Lifumpa Mwandwe.

Some members of Town’s squad struggled for minutes last season and Ricketts suggested they may look at other options for first-team football.

Asked if players would leave for more action, the boss replied: “There are some lads where that could well be the case.

“A number of players out of contract have left, the loan players have gone back as well.

“There’s already quite a big turnover of players as it is.

“But I’m sure our players will attract interest, some might say they want to play more.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Udoh have joined Town’s ranks this summer while Salop have agreed new deals with Scott Golbourne and Lenell John-Lewis.

Advertising

New contracts for James Bolton and Reice Charles-Cook would take the squad to 26 – though it is believed Bolton’s future may lay elsewhere.

“Players are under contract so as far as I’m concerned they’re going to be at this club,” Ricketts added.

“Now that only changes if someone approaches you to buy a player.

“Every player, unfortunately, has a price, so it doesn’t matter what you think of them. There’s always a possibility where players may go.

Advertising

“We’re not in a situation where we want to or need to but it’s just the case.”

Discounting two 90 minutes in the Checkatrade Trophy, striker Lee Angol played just 71 minutes under Ricketts in seven substitute cameos before being shipped off on loan to League Two Lincoln, where he made two substitute appearances.

Winger Abo Eisa penned a new deal in January but his loan at Colchester tailed off following a bright start. Fellow wideman Alex Gilliead started just three league games under Ricketts.

Left-back Ryan Haynes enjoyed a run in the side throughout January but after playing at Wolves in early February made just two further outings and sometimes did not make the bench.