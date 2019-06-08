Shrewsbury Town running the rule over highly-rated Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe

The towering stopper is one of the latest talents to come through the impressive academy at Brisbane Road.

Happe, 20, reportedly drew £200,000 interest from Wolves, Brighton, Middlesbrough and Norwich last season after a series of eye-catching displays for the National League champions.

The 6ft 5ins defender is left-footed and has been played on the left side of a back three – the system Town play. He has a year left on his contract.

And Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury are believed to be one of the clubs tracking the ball-playing centre-half, one of a handful of Orient starlets attracting attention from the higher divisions.

Happe made 20 appearances for the O’s – who beat AFC Telford in the FA Trophy semi-final – last term.

He broke into Justin Edinburgh’s team because of injury put performed so well he became a regular fixture in the defence, at which point Orient changed to a back three.

Happe is from west London and made his senior debut in April 2017 before signing his first professional contract.

He won praise for his mature displays as Orient returned to the Football League after a two-year exile.

Experienced club captain Jobi McAnuff said after the O’s won the title: “Dan Happe and Josh Koroma are two, in particular, of the young guys who have really stepped up and played with a maturity way beyond their years.

“Josh and Dan have both had a massive impact on what we have achieved and I said to Josh afterwards not many at 20 years old have a promotion on their CV and been such an integral part of it.

“They should use this to kick them on and to use it to motivate them to go further now in their careers.”

Happe made 27 appearances in the 2017/18 season but it was last season’s title-winning campaign where the defender stepped up.

Town have already signed former Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell this summer after club captain Mat Sadler was released.

Luke Waterfall and Omar Beckles, both under contract, are the other two centre-halves on Shrews’ books.