Shrewsbury Town reveal pre-season friendlies – including Portugal practice match open to supporters

Sam Ricketts' side will take on an as-yet unnamed club in a warm-up match at the Estádio da Nora in the Algarve, in southern Portugal, the stadium is the home of third tier club F.C. Ferreiras.

The fixture is available for supporters to attend, on Tuesday, July 9 of Town's seven-night stay in Portugal. Tickets for the evening game are €10 for adults and €5 under-12s.

Shrews have also revealed their first two friendlies on home soil. They host Premier League new-boys Aston Villa at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday, July 21.

Ricketts takes his side to Whaddon Road, home of League Two Cheltenham, for a friendly on Tuesday evening (July 23.)