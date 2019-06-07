Menu

Shrewsbury Town reveal pre-season friendlies – including Portugal practice match open to supporters

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town have announced their first pre-season friendlies of the summer – including a practice match open to fans during the warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Sam Ricketts' men will play a match in the Algarve open to fans (AMA)

Sam Ricketts' side will take on an as-yet unnamed club in a warm-up match at the Estádio da Nora in the Algarve, in southern Portugal, the stadium is the home of third tier club F.C. Ferreiras.

The fixture is available for supporters to attend, on Tuesday, July 9 of Town's seven-night stay in Portugal. Tickets for the evening game are €10 for adults and €5 under-12s.

Shrews have also revealed their first two friendlies on home soil. They host Premier League new-boys Aston Villa at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday, July 21.

Ricketts takes his side to Whaddon Road, home of League Two Cheltenham, for a friendly on Tuesday evening (July 23.)

