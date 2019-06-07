Advertising
James Bolton signs three-year Portsmouth deal after leaving Shrewsbury on free transfer
James Bolton has completed his free transfer to League One giants Portsmouth and signed a three-year deal.
The popular full-back was out of contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow and has joined the Fratton Park club.
Bolton, 24, made 85 appearances in his two seasons at Shrewsbury and joins former Salop team-mates Bryn Morris and Craig MacGillivray at Kenny Jackett's side.
