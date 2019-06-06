Shropshire Star end of season survey results: Shrewsbury Town fans love safe-standing – but hate fighting drop

The Shropshire Star’s end-of-season Town fans’ survey revealed 80 per cent of the hundreds of fans who took part were in favour of the move which saw the club become the first Football League club in England to introduce rail seating.

However, matters on the pitch proved far less positive with 86 per cent saying they were unhappy with Town’s final league position after their battle to avoid relegation from League One.

They finished 18th in their fourth consecutive season in the division.

Some 82 per cent said the appointment of John Askey as Paul Hurst’s replacement last summer had been a mistake and 65 per cent felt avoiding relegation should not be viewed as a success.

Fans were split on current boss Sam Ricketts after six months in charge.

A slight majority (51 per cent) were pleased with Ricketts’ December appointment, while 54 per cent of responders said the boss had done a good job.

Ricketts said he had achieved the primary objective in avoiding relegation.

But Town fans who took part in the vote expect a better season next term as their side enter its fifth term on the spin in the third tier.

Advertising

Sixty-six per cent of the 500 supporters who voted felt finishing inside the top half would be considered successful next season.

Twenty-nine per cent added that a play-off finish would constitute success, while just two per cent said finishing in League One’s bottom half would be a successful season.

On the playing front, loan midfielder star Greg Docherty won 66 per cent of the votes for player of the season and 90 per cent as best loan player. Fans were split on the position Ricketts most needs to address this summer, with 32 per cent voting goalkeeper and 37 per cent voting attack, while more than nine-tenths of fans want to keep James Bolton at the club.

Forty-two per cent of Town fans understood the decision to allow club captain Mat Sadler to leave, though 58 per cent said they ‘would have kept him’ or were ‘unhappy’ with the move.

Advertising

Dave Edwards’ return pleased 33 per cent of fans while 26 per cent felt it was a risk.

Eighty-seven per cent of fans are happy with chairman Roland Wycherley and high percentages praised the matchday experience.

Almost 90 per cent said they were happy with ticket prices.

The jury is still out on Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts after six months in charge, a Shropshire Star survey suggests.

Town fans split the voting in the end of season survey with more than 500 fans undecided on the move to bring Ricketts from Wrexham and whether steering Town clear from relegation was a good achievement.

Fifty-one per cent of voters were pleased with Ricketts’ December appointment, while 54 per cent of responders voted yes as to whether the boss had done a good job.

Shrewsbury achieved League One safety on the penultimate weekend of the season with a draw at Coventry.

They finished 18th in their fourth consecutive season in the division.

Ricketts, who took over from the sacked John Askey with Town seven points clear of the drop, said he had achieved the primary objective in avoiding relegation.

More than three-quarters of voters (86 per cent) were not pleased with the final position, with 65 per cent saying avoiding relegation should not be considered successful.

Safe-standing drew a positive response from fans with 80 per cent hailing it a good addition to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Town dropped into the drop zone places at the beginning of February following a winless run of nine league games.

Shrewsbury improved and some crucial away victories eased the relegation fears.

Sam Ricketts (AMA)

Ricketts won eight of his 32 games in all competitions in charge of Town – with a 25 per cent win ratio – although managed more draws (13) than defeats (11).

Town fans that took part in the Shropshire Star vote expect a better season as their side enter its fifth term on the spin in the third tier.

Sixty-six per cent of supporters voted that finishing inside the top half would be considered successful next season.

Twenty-nine per cent of fans added that a play-off finish would mean success, while just two per cent said finishing in League One’s bottom half would be a successful season.

A huge 82 per cent of fans felt it was a mistake for the club to appoint Askey as Paul Hurst’s successor last summer.

On the playing front, loan midfielder star Greg Docherty won 66 per cent of the votes for player of the season and 90 per cent as best loan player. Fans were split on the position Ricketts most needs to address this summer, with 32 per cent voting goalkeeper and 37 per cent voting attack, while more than nine-tenths of fans want to keep James Bolton at the club.

Forty-two per cent of Town fans understood the decision to allow club captain Mat Sadler to leave with 58 per cent in the ‘would have kept him’ and ‘unhappy’ category.

Dave Edwards’ return pleased 33 per cent of fans while 26 per cent felt it was a risk.

Eighty-seven per cent of fans are happy with chairman Roland Wycherley and high percentages praised the matchday experience.

Almost 90 per cent said they were happy with ticket prices.