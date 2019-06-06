Shrewsbury defender James Bolton poised to join Portsmouth on free transfer

The 24-year-old is out of contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow and poised to join the League One big-hitters.

The right-back has spent two years at Shrewsbury, making 85 appearances in all competitions.

Bolton netted the winner as Town won at Fratton Park the season before last. He also scored FA Cup goals at boyhood club Stoke and Wolves for Sam Ricketts' side.

He becomes the third player in a year to move from Shropshire to Pompey after Craig MacGillivray and Bryn Morris.

Ricketts made his desire to keep Bolton at Shrewsbury known but the former Stoke youngster, who joined from Gateshead in 2017, is set to head south.

Portsmouth lost to Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-finals but will be among the promotion favourites for 2019/20.