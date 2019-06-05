Steve Arnold leaves Shrewsbury for Northampton Town

The 29-year-old has opted to move closer to his family home after one season at Salop, where he played 32 times.

Arnold arrived on a free from National League Barrow after coming on trial. He had one year left on his Shrewsbury deal. He played second fiddle to Joel Coleman at the beginning of the season but won the No.1 shirt and kept hold of it despite Sam Ricketts’ January additions until a groin injury ended his season.

The League Two Cobblers have been busy in the market this summer with Arnold becoming their eighth signing.

It leaves Salop light between the sticks with no senior keepers in the building. A contract offer to Reice Charles-Cook is on the table.

Ricketts is looking to bring in two keepers for next season, with the idea Charles-Cook also an option.

“Steve came to see me at the end of the season saying that he had really enjoyed the season but for family reasons he wondered if we could do something to help him get back nearer to home,” said boss Sam Ricketts.

“We certainly didn’t want Steve to go and I was looking forward to him being here next season but these things sometimes happen”, said Ricketts.

“Sometimes we have to look after the person, the human being and the footballer and this is a case where we have been able to help.

“We wish Steve all the best for all of his hard work here and leaves with nothing but fond memories from myself and the staff.”

Arnold added: “It was a tough decision to leave Shrewsbury but when you are at a club a long way from your family you sometimes have to make tough decisions.

“I felt really at home at Shrewsbury and loved my time there and it was a really good club that was hard to leave.

“But ultimately my family time wasn’t up there which made it hard to stay there.”