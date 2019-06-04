Shrewsbury Town set to name Graham Barrow as assistant manager

The 64-year-old was Ricketts' No.2 at former club Wrexham and took over as boss at The Racecourse when Ricketts departed for Shropshire.

Barrow managed the clubs he spent most of his playing career at, Chester and Wigan, in the 1990s, as well as spells in charge of Rochdale and Bury.

He had three times been a caretaker at Wigan between 2013 and 2017 before linking up with Wrexham last summer.

Barrow brings experience to Ricketts' backroom staff at Montgomery Waters Meadow, which is currently undergoing change after long-term goalkeeper coach Danny Coyne left, with others expected to follow.

Head of performance Jon Pitts and first-team scout Luke Fogarty were the only members of staff to follow Ricketts to Shrewsbury.

Ricketts was without a No.2 for his first six months at Town, though he works closely with Pitts, while coaches Coyne and Eric Ramsay were heavily involved.