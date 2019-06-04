Interest in Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ollie Norburn hots up – with reports of £400,000 Peterborough bids rejected

It is understood Norburn, 26, has attracted a number of suitors from League One with Peterborough reported as having made more than one official approach.

It is said that Shrewsbury have turned down offers in the region of £400,000 for the midfielder's services.

Norburn, who was given the captain's armband by Sam Ricketts, cost Salop a club record fee well in excess of Grant Holt's £170,000 record last summer.

He penned a long-term three-year deal and still has two years of that contract remaining, putting the club in a strong position.

It is understood Norburn is happy at Shrewsbury under Ricketts but has ambitions of progressing through the leagues.

He scored 11 goals in 49 appearances last season after signing from then-National League Tranmere.