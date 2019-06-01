Advertising
Shrewsbury Town FC unveils new home and away kits
Shrewsbury Town FC has unveiled its new home and away kits for the 2019/20 Sky Bet League One season.
The home kit is in the famous club colours of blue and amber with a large amber stripe down the front of a blue shirt, and with two amber pin stripes vertical down the front of the shirt.
The away kit is a purple design with a subtle white vertical stripe detail on the shirt.
It is the first time that the club has gone with a purple design and it is hoped that it will be a big hit with fans.
The designs were chosen after discussion with Admiral to come up with bespoke designs that embraced the club's blue and amber colours.
