Shrewsbury Town 2018/19 season review - The Management
In the last of the five videos this week, Lewis Cox gives his season review of the Shrewsbury management throughout the season.
WATCH - The Management
Every day Lewis has provided positional analysis of the 2018/19 season, speaking to Nathan Judah.
Catch up:
The Forwards
The Midfielders
The Defenders
The Goalkeepers
