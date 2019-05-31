Menu

Shrewsbury Town 2018/19 season review - The Management

By Nathan Judah | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

In the last of the five videos this week, Lewis Cox gives his season review of the Shrewsbury management throughout the season.

Every day Lewis has provided positional analysis of the 2018/19 season, speaking to Nathan Judah.

Catch up:

The Forwards

The Midfielders

The Defenders

The Goalkeepers

