Shrewsbury Town fan survey 2018/19 - What did you make of the season at the Montgomery Waters Meadow?
We're giving Shrewsbury Town fans the chance to have their say on their most recent campaign.
It was a mixed season at the Meadow as John Askey departed the club after a poor start to the season. Sam Ricketts stepped in and guided the club to safety after fears of relegation gripped fans over the majority of the campaign.
Go through our fan survey below to let us know your thoughts on this season and how to plan ahead for the next campaign.
You can find out the results on June 6th in the Shropshire Star and online, be sure to check them out.
