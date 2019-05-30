Lenell John-Lewis signs new Shrewsbury Town deal

The 30-year-old has penned fresh terms until January, around the time he was initially expected to recover from an ACL injury.

But John-Lewis, who has made over 50 appearances for Salop since joining from Newport County in 2017, is hoping to be in the thick of things come pre-season.

"It's nice that the club have stuck by me and given me a chance to get fit and prove my fitness, and help the club achieve what we want to achieve next season," he said.

"I'm in a good place and my knee is in a good place. I want to be in and around the lads for pre-season.

"I'm definitely going to be doing all the running work and then integrated into the ball work and we'll go from there.

"I'm really excited to have a ball at my feet again. I've got some new boots which is always nice and it brings me back to my childhood.

"I've been doing little bits with the ball already, but to be with the lads again will be really nice."

John-Lewis made 17 appearances in League One last season, scoring once, before picking up his knee injury against Stoke in the FA Cup in January.

And he reckons the setback has made him stronger.

"I believe it does, definitely mentally, but If you do it right 100 per cent, you will come back physically stronger," added John-Lewis.

"I'm taking it one step at a time. I want to get back on the pitch and get back to playing for Shrewsbury Town, that's my aim."