Grant Holt reveals all on his Shrewsbury Town career

The popular striker went on to grace English football’s top flight and did so with aplomb in the green and yellow of Norwich.

But, as Holt reveals in his new autobiography A Real Football Life, his one season at Shrewsbury, at the age of 27, paved the way to the Premier League goals that were to come his way.

Holt’s Salop career ended, as many others have, in heartbreak at Wembley – the club’s third failure at the national stadium.

The frontman, who played for 17 clubs all told, maintains that 90th-minute Simeon Jackson winner for Gillingham was one of the toughest moments in a 19-year playing career that took him from tyre fitting with Workington, to the ninth tier, to the Premier League via Australia and Singapore, back to Barrow. And now he wrestles, but that’s another story.

Holt’s story is like the man himself, honest and funny. Many younger generations of Shrews supporters would consider the striker a blue and amber legend despite only 13 months in Shropshire.

His goals gave Paul Simpson’s side a shot at promotion back to the third tier. And Holt revels in discussing many of the 28 goals that season – including that five-goal haul against Wycombe and the final day at Dagenham...and even the Wembley goal that wasn’t as Graham Coughlan rose to head wide in the final seconds when Holt was ready to pounce.

Holt loved his season in Shrewsbury and remembers the club extremely fondly. His time with Town, after joining from Nottingham Forest, covers four chapters and they are a real mixture of emotions.

Chapter 15 ‘Horoscopes, dropping division and Shrewsbury-bound’ begins with the fascinating tale of Holt’s first meeting with Town chairman Roland Wycherley.

Advertising

“Then he (Wycherley) threw in a bit of a curveball,” writes Holt. “So you’re an Aries then?”

I nodded.

“That means you’re fiery. I like that in a player.”

The Town chairman was desperate to get Holt on board ever since he dominated a Shrews defence with Rochdale in 2006 and, a couple of hours later, Holt was signed. The striker wasn’t allowed to leave the building until he put pen to paper.

Advertising

The frontman enjoyed the strong backing of the chairman and boss Simpson, who he knew previously.

A heavily involved part of Holt’s Shropshire journey was fellow Cumbrian Paul Murray. Both from Carlisle, Holt revealed Murray was a big influence in his Shrewsbury days.

The pair lived together, played Scrabble and dominoes together, shot birds together with a local butcher Bert (more later) and enjoyed each other’s company.

One humorous episode is clearly etched in Holt’s Town memory. Flag-gate. Moustache-gate.

Town fans had pitched in to purchase a Holt flag at the Oteley Road ground that had only been open a little over a year. But, one day, word got round it had been defaced. True enough, a large moustache had been inked on.

The then-head of operations hauled both into a meeting to find the culprit. Training came and went, nobody owned up, before CCTV showed – clear as day – the figure of midfielder Murray doing the deed. Laughter everywhere.

There are more Shrewsbury memories. Bert the butcher gave Holt a free T-Bone steak on a Monday for every goal he scored that season – a costly exercise!

The first hat-trick of 27-year-old Holt’s career against Wycombe....then the first four-goal haul....then the first five-goal haul. He left the pitch after the Football League Trophy clash annoyed that the keeper had saved his late, late volley.

There was team-mate Moses Ashikodi inadvertently playing his part in a half-bitten off tongue during a retaken penalty in a crucial win at Gillingham shortly before glorious memories of the final-day Dagenham win and then the Bury double-header.

Holt was honest enough about the fiery escapades in the tunnel after that penalty success with Luke Daniels the hero. The striker, as he put it, ‘lobbed in a hand grenade...pulled the pin and did a runner!’

He rounds off the Shrewsbury memories as it ended. With Wembley. And how ‘one of the lowest points of his career’ led to him asking the question he struggles to answer.

If Shrewsbury had won at Wembley, how would my journey have panned out?

Grant Holt: A Real Football Life is out on June 1. It is available from https://shop.canaries.co.uk/souvenirs/gifts/books-games-and-dvds/1678_grant-holt-autobiography.html for £20.