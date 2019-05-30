Menu

Former Shrewsbury Town boss Micky Mellon tops Swans bill

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Former Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon is the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next Swansea City manager.

Mellon celebrated his fifth promotion in nine years last weekend by guiding Tranmere Rovers into League One through the play-offs.

And his back-to-back promotion with Rovers seem to have caught the attention of clubs further up the pyramid.

He is priced at 1/2 on with some bookmakers.

Mellon was also promoted twice with Fleetwood and once with Shrewsbury. His one season in League One with Town saw them avoid promotion in the penultimate game of the season.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
