Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town don’t need to sell stars

Boss Sam Ricketts is ‘sure’ there will be clubs that have taken a fancy in some of Town’s star turns.

Some of those who featured heavily as Salop finished 18th could attract the attentions of other clubs, but Ricketts stressed the club do not need to do anything about offers for their players.

Asked whether he foresees approaches for any of his players, Ricketts said: “I’m sure there would be.

“We’ve got some very, very good players who I’m sure would attract interest from opposition.

“And that’s just football, it will always be the case for every club.

“I think we’ve got some very, very exciting and good players here who I’m sure will attract some interest – not that we’re needing to do anything about that at all.”

Town have a large squad and Ricketts has said he wants a tight-knit group.

The ranks are currently well in excess of 20 players, with Ricketts also keen to secure five loan players this summer.

So the Shrews boss will need to make room in his squad for new faces, meaning a number of contracted players could be shipped out should there be interest.

It has been a quiet off-season so far for Town, who have at this stage only agreed a new deal with defender Scott Golbourne.

Ricketts explained that he has spent the summer gauging the availability of targets on his shopping list.

“It’s a continual revolving door. Some who weren’t available now are and some who were aren’t,” added the Montgomery Waters Meadow boss. “You’re formulating lists to see who is a real possibility and who isn’t and also trying to push a few things as well.

“I wouldn’t say anything’s about to tick over. You keep prodding at a few and hopefully you get closer to them.

“It’s a bit of a slow process unfortunately.”