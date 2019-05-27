Fleetwood Town lead race for Shrewsbury Town target Dan Jones

The Barrow left-back is out of contract and has attracted the interest of several Football League clubs.

He has made 74 National League appearances in two seasons.

It is understood Shrewsbury enquired about the defender's availability.

League One rivals Fleetwood and Blackpool are in the hunt and it is thought that Joey Barton's Cod Army have won the race for the highly-rated 24-year-old.

Jones began his career at Sunderland as a youngster before switching to Hartlepool and Grimsby. He joined Barrow in 2017.

The defender's season ended prematurely in April after he tore ankle ligaments in an accidental training collision.