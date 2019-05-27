Menu

Fleetwood Town lead race for Shrewsbury Town target Dan Jones

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Fleetwood look set to land the signature of Shrewsbury Town target Dan Jones.

Dan Jones in action for former side Hartlepool (AMA)

The Barrow left-back is out of contract and has attracted the interest of several Football League clubs.

He has made 74 National League appearances in two seasons.

It is understood Shrewsbury enquired about the defender's availability.

League One rivals Fleetwood and Blackpool are in the hunt and it is thought that Joey Barton's Cod Army have won the race for the highly-rated 24-year-old.

Jones began his career at Sunderland as a youngster before switching to Hartlepool and Grimsby. He joined Barrow in 2017.

The defender's season ended prematurely in April after he tore ankle ligaments in an accidental training collision.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

