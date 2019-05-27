Danny Coyne departs in Shrewsbury Town shake-up

Former Wales international goalkeeper Coyne has departed after seven years at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

It is understood the 45-year-old was settled in Shropshire, but it seems Ricketts wants to bring his own men in as he prepares for his first full season in charge.

Coyne was long-term goalkeeper coach at Shrewsbury but, after a successful interim period in charge, was made first-team coach following the arrival of Ricketts from Wrexham last December.

The two already knew each other from their time together with Wales and Coyne, along with Eric Ramsay, was rewarded for his impressive work in temporary charge following John Askey’s sacking.

Ricketts said at the time: “Danny and Eric have done a great job at the club before I came in. One of the plusses for me was how well they’d done.

“I’m fortunate to know them before I came in, we’ve tried to continue what they’ve started and put more layers on it.

“I want to keep working with Eric and Danny closer, keep progressing and improving.”

Shrewsbury Town 2018/19 season review - The Goalkeepers

Advertising

But it appears Ricketts is now looking to put his stamp on things and reports claim Coyne’s exit has been an acrimonious one.

Academy goalkeeper coach Phil Smart has also been working as first-team goalkeeping coach but it’s thought he may now revert to just the former role.

Ex-Premier League goalkeeper Jussi Jasskelainen, a former team-mate of Ricketts at Bolton, worked alongside the Town boss at Wrexham and is bound to be heavily linked with a move to the Meadow.

Coyne enjoyed a fine playing career during which he clocked up more than 500 games with Tranmere, Grimsby, Leicester City, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Advertising

He joined Town as goalkeeping coach in July 2013, also registering as a player.

His first stint in caretaker charge came in 2016 after the exit of Micky Mellon but Shrewsbury lost all four games.

However, he fared better second time around when he and Ramsay stepped in after Askey’s departure, winning five matches from six and establishing himself as a fans’ favourite.

He had been the longest-serving member of the backroom team.