Dave Edwards aiming for a pre-season Shrewsbury Town return

The 33-year-old made his highly-anticipated return to his boyhood club in January after 12 years away but injuries and suspension denied him a fairytale comeback.

The Welshman’s season was curtailed a few weeks before Sam Ricketts’ team were able to confirm their League One status as he ruptured ankle ligaments in training.

Edwards underwent successful surgery two weeks ago and, while not expected to be ready for the squad’s June 20 pre-season return, wants to be back for the Portugal training camp in July a couple of weeks later.

“Fingers crossed I’ll be ready for pre-season,” said Edwards, who missed the entire first half of last season with a knee ligament injury at former club Reading. “You never quite know how the latter stages of rehab are going to go.

“I think the surgeon indicated I’ll probably miss the first week or two of pre-season. We’ve got a pre-season trip organised and I’m hoping to be ready for that.

“As long as I’m ready for the start of the season, that’s my main aim.

“When the lads are doing the football stuff at the start of pre-season I won’t miss out on any of the physical stuff as I’ll still be able to do that.

“It’s more the quick twists and turns which come a bit later but that will come quickly and I’m really confident I’ll be ready for the first game of the season.”

Edwards is determined to prove his worth to Town and his former Wolves and Wales team-mate Ricketts as Salop strive for better in League One next season.

He tweaked his groin muscle as a substitute on his January return before a straight red card minutes after entering from the bench at Bristol Rovers a month later.

The midfielder played six times, just three as starts, before picking up the unfortunate injury at Sundorne.

“The surgery went well,” added the midfielder. “You’re always in a little bit of pain for the first week.

“I followed everything by the letter of the law from the surgeon and had my leg elevated for the first two weeks, much to my wife’s annoyance!

“The surgeon was really happy when he saw me two weeks after. I’ve got to wear a protective boot for another couple of weeks.

“I’ve managed to get into the gym, nothing to do with the ankle but more upper body things and just to keep the weight down and keep me motivated.

“It’s come at the perfect time as I’ve got the whole summer to recover and I don’t miss any games.

“It’s allowed me to fully focus on this upcoming season and I’m really looking forward to it and I’m really confident that I can get myself into a position where I can be a key player next year.”