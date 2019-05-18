Sam Ricketts hoping his Shrewsbury Town vision will help retain James Bolton

Town are in talks with the 24-year-old defender about extending his two-year spell at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Staffordshire-born full-back joined Shrews in 2017 from non-league Gateshead and has made 85 appearances for the club.

Out-of-contract Bolton is understood to have attracted interest from elsewhere but, having offered a new contract to the defender, boss Ricketts is hopeful all parties can agree a deal.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Bolts. I like him and his character an awful lot,” said Ricketts.

“We understood where we are. He knows we’d love him to stay and we’re trying to get something in place which means he will.”

The versatile defender, who won Town’s goal of the season award for his rocket at boyhood club Stoke and also scored in the FA Cup at Wolves, has featured at right-back, right wing-back and in a back three this season.

Bolton is settled at Salop and admits he has loved his time at the club.

And Ricketts says Bolton is on board with the direction he wants to take Shrewsbury.

Advertising

“He does like it here and rightly so,” the boss added. “I think he’s done well, he enjoys it, he sees what we’re trying to do. He’s been a big part of that.

“I think he’s a player that can play a few positions as well which is really important.

“But he’s a player with a real desire to improve which is what we want here.

“Hopefully we can get something agreed that all parties are happy with and we can retain his services.”

Town have already agreed a deal with fellow defender Scott Golbourne.

Injured striker Lenell John-Lewis has been offered fresh terms while he undergoes rehab on a severe ACL injury. Goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook is also being kept on.