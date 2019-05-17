Forty years on from Shrewsbury Town's class of 1978/79 becoming legends

Gay Meadow had just witnessed one of its greatest days. No fewer than 14,441 crammed into the stadium to watch Graham Turner, Jake King & Co see off Exeter City 4-1 to lift the Division Three title.

With it came promotion to the old Division Two – now the Championship – where Town remained for the 10 seasons. It was, and remains to this day, the highest point in their history.

A defeat that day could have meant finishing fourth – and no promotion.

Legendary singer John, chairman of his boyhood Vicarage Road club for three years, took missing out on top spot gracefully.

Despite Graham Taylor’s Hornets finishing second (with Swansea third after in-form Town had leapfrogged both at the tail-end of the season), the music icon was one of the first to reach out and congratulate his Shrewsbury counterpart.

“I remember all the fans surging on to the pitch and wanting the players to come out,” said former Shropshire Star sports reporter Bob Davies, who was there that day covering the action for the paper.

“Eventually they did and they were all celebrated individually.

“Elton John telephoned Tim Yates immediately after Shrewsbury had won to congratulate Town for winning the league.

“They’d overtaken Watford and Swansea towards the end of the season.

“Tim said it was one of the nicest things to happen to him in football.”

Skipper King led the way against the Grecians, netting a brace – two headers from renowned orchestrated Shrewsbury corners – either side of an early Exeter equaliser before Ian Atkins’ penalty and Dave Tong’s finish put a shine on the afternoon.

“It was just a fantastic team,” added Davies. “Everything that happened in the season came together on that day.

“They were a very good side in those days. Graham Turner was a good manager, he missed the last few weeks of the season with an ankle injury.

“They did well and were consistent throughout.

“They stayed there for 10 years. There was a great feeling that they would come straight back down.

“At one point they sacked Chic Bates while eighth in the old Second Division!

“Graham Turner was so successful he was spotted by Doug (Ellis) at Aston Villa.”

The Shrewsbury class of 78/79, whose third-tier promotion was almost matched by Paul Hurst’s class of 2018, are fondly remembered as legends by Town fans.

“Ken Mulhearn was an outstanding goalkeeper. He had the experience and was the life and soul of the team,” added Davies.

“He was the joker in the pack, he kept spirits up, he was a typical Liverpudlian.

“Jake King was an outstanding full-back. They had Sammy Chapman earlier in the season and he was influential as was (Paul) Maguire, who was a fantastic left winger.

“They were a solid side, you could not describe them as anything else.”