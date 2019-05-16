Scott Golbourne agrees new two year Shrewsbury Town contract

The left-sided defender, 31, made 15 appearances in the second half of last season after joining on a free transfer in January.

Boss Sam Ricketts, who played alongside Golbourne at Wolves, has been impressed with the defender's steady and consistent displays for Town as they avoided relegation.

The experienced former Wolves and Bristol City defender is looking forward to settling down and enjoying longevity in his Town career.

Golbourne, who is recovering from a knee problem sustained on the final day against Walsall, said: "Wherever I went next in my career I wanted it to be something I could commit to for a good length of time, especially after being out of the game for a while last summer.

"I didn't expect to play so much when I came in, just because I had been out of the game for a while and I wasn't sure how it was going to affect me. I've always backed myself physically but I didn't quite know if it was going to take its toll.

"I was very fortunate to play as much as I did and it's nice to now get the backing of the club and the manager to put their trust in me."

Golbourne's fitness improved as he settled in at Montgomery Waters Meadow and became a regular in Ricketts' side at left wing-back.

"Consistency is something I've always prided myself on throughout my career. I'm all about trying to raise the level marginally every time. I've never wanted to be someone that's good one week and then poor the next week," he added.

"I'm a believer in longevity and being able to meet a standard and then hit that standard every time so my teammates know what to expect from me every time which allows you to build that level of trust."

The left-back says he is on track to be ready for Town's pre-season training when they meet on June 20.

Ricketts insists Golbourne made a 'big impact' when arriving in January. The defender had been without a club for six months after his release from Bristol City.

The boss believes Golbourne added expertise to Town's survival and keeping him on board highlights the continuity he is looking for at Town this summer.

He added: "I think Scott certainly made a big impact when he came in January.

"It was really hard for Scott who hadn't had a pre-season or a club for the first half of the year so I think his performances were very good considering that.

"He has great experience and has a great character. He's played at a high level for the vast majority of his career. His level of expertise was vital for the situation we found ourselves in last season.

"Going forward next season we want to improve and Scott has certainly shown that he can add to the team."

Ricketts added: "We need continuity. We don't want such a big turnover of players all the time. Scott is a player who's local, extremely fit and looks after himself very well so a two-year deal certainly isn't a problem.

"We've got a player who's very reliable. He's a great character on and off the pitch. He provides a great standard in training every day and we've got him tied down for two years which is great."