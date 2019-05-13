Menu

Former Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst appointed new Scunthorpe United manager

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Former Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst is back in management having been appointed by League Two new boys Scunthorpe United.

Paul Hurst and his No.2 Chris Doig are back in the game at Scunthorpe (AMA)

The ex-Town chief has been out of work since last October, when he was sacked by Championship side Ipswich.

Hurst is joined at Glanford Park by his No.2 from both Shrewsbury and Ipswich, Chris Doig.

The pair enjoyed roaring success at Montgomery Waters Meadow. They led Town away from League One relegation to the play-off final and Checkatrade Trophy final, which both ended in defeat.

The Lincolnshire outfit is closer to Hurst's home and the former boss and his assistant have been keen to get back in the game.

Scunthorpe were relegated from League One on the final day of last season.

