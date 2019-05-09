Shrewsbury Town in the market for a new goalkeeper

January recruit Charles-Cook did not play a single minute for Shrewsbury having joined on a free transfer, ending up third choice.

But he was surprisingly offered fresh terms by Ricketts as the boss looks to ensure he is not caught short in the goalkeeping department next season.

If he signs, the former Coventry shot-stopper joins Arnold, who has a year to run on his deal, and academy graduate Cameron Gregory in the ranks.

The plan is for another goalkeeper to join the squad allowing 19-year-old Gregory to experience senior football with a loan move.

Ricketts revealed why he had offered a new deal to his former Sky Blues team-mate Charles-Cook.

“Reice is a young goalkeeper who broke in at Coventry and did very, very well,” said Ricketts.

“He broke Steve Orgizovic’s record for not conceding when he got into the side.

“He then lost his way a little bit, he’s a real bubbly character, he’s good to have around. He has potential.

“And where we are we want a competitive element to the goalkeeping front.

“You need a few in-house, like what happened last season. If you only have two or three then you could have an injury and you’re left to one.

“What that does mean is the likes of young Cam Gregory can go out on loan as well while still leaving us with enough in-house if an injury occurs.

“We’ll keep looking for good players everywhere in the market to improve and get better.”

Town started the season with Huddersfield loanee Joel Coleman as No.1 before he was dropped for Arnold.

But Salop were stung in January as the Terriers recalled Coleman. Charles-Cook was brought in on a free before Town loaned Derby goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.