Shrewsbury defender Scott Golbourne ends campaign with knee injury

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Out-of-contract Shrewsbury defender Scott Golbourne has been dealt an early summer blow after picking up a final-day knee injury.

Town defender Scott Golbourne has been offered a new deal (AMA)

The 31-year-old, who has been offered a new contract by Shrewsbury, limped off in the closing stages of the stalemate against Walsall.

The left-back injured his knee in the 50-50 challenge and Shrewsbury are awaiting scan results. But the ligament injury is not thought to be a long-term problem similar to the ACL blows suffered by Lenell John-Lewis and Ryan Sears.

Boss Sam Ricketts feels the timing of Golbourne’s injury is a blessing, so the ex-Wolves man can recover in the close season and return fresh for pre-season.

“It’s not great,” said Ricketts of Golbourne’s knee problem. Scotty will go for a scan and we’ll assess him from there.

“He’s probably unfortunate that it is summer time.

“Rather than miss games it’s the summer time to heal and recover.

“Long term it’s no issue at all, it’ll just be dependant on the results to see where he is and what the timescales are for the comeback.

“It’s not like Sears, a cruciate ligament injury, it was more a block tackle that tweaks something but unfortunately Sears was one where you land and twist your whole knee, a bit like Lenny’s one.”

Golbourne was one of four out-of-contract Shrews players offered a new contract.

John-Lewis, James Bolton and keeper Reice Charles-Cook are the others.

