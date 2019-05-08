Shrewsbury Town offer new deals to out-of-contract quartet

Midfield regular Anthony Grant remains contracted at Montgomery Waters Meadow after the 31-year-old triggered a year option in his contract through appearances.

The list confirmed the departures of club stalwart Mat Sadler and youngsters Christos Shelis, George Hughes and John McAtee.

Boss Sam Ricketts is keen to keep hold of solid and reliable defender Bolton, 24, who is also seen as a handy option to

play in numerous positions.

Bolton would be happy to stay at Shrewsbury but it is understood there is interest in his signature. He has made more than 80 Town appearances in two seasons.

Left-sided defender Golbourne, 31, has impressed Ricketts since coming into the team in January.

The manager sees his former Wolves team-mate as a reliable option in the left wing-back position in a team that got Town over the line to safety.

Striker John-Lewis, who turns 30 this month, has not played since a horror ACL injury in January.

The club have an obligation of care towards his rehab but Ricketts said the new deal went beyond that.

Back-up goalkeeper Charles-Cook, who played with Ricketts at Coventry, is the fourth player offered fresh terms.

He did not make an appearance for Town since signing in January.

“Bolts has done very well for two years, we’d obviously like to agree something,” said Ricketts.

“Scotty Golbourne came in during January and has very quietly gone about his work gradually improving.

“Lenny suffered a really bad injury so we’re trying to put something in place for him to safeguard him and ensure his rehab is done correctly.

“The club have to do that anyway but we like to do things right and try to look after him with a new deal as well.”