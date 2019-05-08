Greg Docherty hopes more can follow in his footsteps to Shrewsbury Town

Town’s player of the season has returned to parent club Rangers but hopes to have opened an avenue for more talented Scottish youngsters to head to Shropshire.

The 10-goal midfielder hopes to be an example to future players, just as Ben Godfrey and Dean Henderson were to him this time last year.

“I hope I can be an example,” said Docherty, who is now back at his family home on the outskirts of Glasgow.

“If people can come down next year and say ‘look at Greg Docherty’ then that’s a massive tick for me. If they want to do that then fantastic.

“Maybe I’ve opened up another door or avenue for Scottish players to come down to here and prove their ability and play at a good level for a good team, then that’s nice for me. If anyone wants to phone me then I will sell the club with high regard.”

The 22-year-old is determined to have done enough during his spell in League One to force his way into the thoughts of Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard.

Docherty’s 10 goals – all from open play – and 11 assists have caught the attention of onlookers.

The energetic midfield man has also impressed against higher-ranked opposition Stoke and Wolves.

While Docherty hopes to light up the Scottish Premier League next season, he insisted that Godfrey and Henderson’s place in the Premier League, with Norwich and Sheffield United respectively, owes to their Salop spells.

“When I came the first thing they said to me was just look at last season and the boys that went on loan here and how they’ve kicked on,” he added.

“Two of them are now going into the Premier League. They wouldn’t have got there without the development at this club last year – that’s a fact, you can’t deny that.

“I’m sure they look back here with fond memories. It was the opportunity to progress, have the odd bad game but still have the backing of team-mates and fans. It’s such a family club, credit to everyone that runs it, it’s incredible, so thanks to Brian (Caldwell) and the chairman.”

Docherty played 50 games for Town in all competitions. He endured a frustrating run, falling victim to Sam Ricketts’ rotation in March, but now realises the decision was for the better.

“The gaffer’s communication skills are brilliant,” he said. “He could pull you to say ‘I’m going to rest you for this game’ and you come out his room angry at not playing but completely understanding it.

“For me it was another part of my development. There were times I thought I could’ve been playing but I learned, he said I’d played a lot of games and looked a bit tired.

“I’m going to say no, of course, but maybe he was right. Looking back now he was right.”