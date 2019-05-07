Safe standing pioneers Mike Davis and Roger Groves named Shropshire Star's fans of the season

The duo, who are joint chairman of the Supporters' Parliament, helped put their club on the map by pushing Shrewsbury to become the first club in England and Wales to introduce safe standing to their all-seater stadia.

Davis and Groves were invited to the club's end of season awards on Sunday as special guests of the Shropshire Star and were collected their trophies on stage.

Shropshire Star Shrewsbury Town fans of season - Mike Davis & Roger Groves

The two Town fans, who both stand in the successful Salop Leisure Stand safe standing section, were nominated for the award by other supporters.

The following video was played at the front of the Sovereign Suite on Sunday evening, where Davis and Groves spoke of their achievements and the tireless work put in working alongside the club.