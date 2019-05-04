Shrewsbury Town 0 Walsall 0 - Report and pictures

A draw was the fair result with Town the better side in the first period but the Saddlers upped the ante after the break.

Neither side could manage a breakthrough in front of the packed Meadow crowd with superb noise from both sets of fans.

The stalemate meant an 18th-placed finish for Sam Ricketts’ side, who already had safety in the bag.

There were emotional send offs for Greg Docherty, playing his last game on loan from Rangers and club captain Mat Sadler, who played the second half and is set to depart.

It was third-bottom for the Saddlers, who finished the season four points shy of safety.

Analysis

It may have been a dead rubber as far as Shrewsbury’s league position and fate was concerned - but there was a buzz of excitement and anticipation in the build-up.

Both Town and Walsall supporters have earmarked this fixture since the list of matches were released last summer.

Advertising

With both sides are the receiving end of tough runs of results throughout the season there was always the likelihood that there could be significance in the outcome of the result.

The Saddlers enjoyed what was close to a club-record opening to the season with some fine form under ex-boss Dean Keates.

But their performances and results fell off a cliff from September and early optimism fell away.

Interim boss Martin O’Connor brought his visiting side along the M54 to Shropshire knowing they needed a win to survive - and hope two results elsewhere went their way.

Advertising

Town were in celebration mode last Sunday after securing the point they needed to survive.

That didn’t mean Ricketts and his side were taking their foot off the gas, however.

The boss hammered home the message that his players were determined to play in a tasty final match of the season with pride and more resting on it.

He said Town fans would love to see their rivals doomed to League Two and word among Town fans backed up that statement.

The boss also knew that, if results went their way, a 13th-placed finish was within Salop’s grasp.

Ricketts showed his levels of intent by starting strikers Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tyrese Campbell together in attack, a rare selection decision.

Walsall opted for the same 3-5-2 system that brought them success and kept their faint survival hopes alive against Peterborough last time out.

The atmosphere was at fever pitch ahead of kick-off. Players were greeted to a roaring wall of noise as they walked out. A smoke bomb filled the air. There was no sign of a dead rubber.

The action itself was also going to struggle in the early moments but there was a definite sense of competitiveness in the air as both teams worked each other out.

A few harmless forays forward from the visitors were seen out with Omar Beckles and Anthony Grant excelling in their defensive duties.

But Salop settled into their grove and looked easily the more comfortable team. They played around Walsall and looked sharper in general play.

Docherty, in his final Town appearance, was central to most exciting play. Both strikers made willing runs with stand-in skipper Ollie Norburn keeping his side ticking over. Scott Golbourne was a positive influence down the left with a couple of testing runs.

Chances were at a premium but Salop, at times, had their jittery visitors penned in.

The first chance was a big one. James Bolton’s superb diving header on to a Norburn corner was heading into the bottom corner with keeper Chris Dunn beaten before a gaggle of bodies blocked the goalbound effort.

It was a warning note from the hosts and they kept the visitors at arm’s length, albeit without any more attempts on the Saddlers’ goal.

Walsall were looking tame and offered nothing in response at Shrewsbury.

The Town faithful were taking great pleasure in reminding their rivals they were heading down to League Two. Those chants grew louder as Plymouth eased into a lead against Scunthorpe.

Docherty was the only other player to test Dunn in the first period that rather petered out. His well-struck volley was straight at the keeper.

Walsall showed signs of life in a forgettable end to the first period as the initial buzz dropped off. A succession of corner rarely troubled Town other than a limp header from targetman Andy Cook dropping wide.

There was a touching moment at half-time as Sadler came out wearing the captain’s armband.

The long-serving club captain, with more than 200 appearances under his belt, was out to make what was likely to be his final appearance in blue and amber.

Sadler had been dropped by Ricketts from the Town line-up since February. His introduction was greeted by the loudest roar of the afternoon so far.

Walsall fans were still behind their side despite the odds of survival lengthening by the minute. The Saddlers had another couple of set-piece opportunities just after the re-start.

Sadler made an instant introduction putting in a superb last-ditch block to deny Cook who had weaved into the box.

The set-pieces kept coming as the visitors held the upper hand. Town keeper Jonathan Mitchell flapped at one delivery and Joe Edwards went close with a thumping half-volley that whistled narrowly wide.

Town were creaking as a long ball sent Cook away but the frontman could only send a finish across the face of goal.

Ricketts sent on Josh Laurent for Okenabirhie in an attempt to stem the tide. The visitors were on top and forced a number of set-pieces, all of which were dropped on to Mitchell amid a mass of bodies, but the keeper was comfortable in most he was faced with.

On a rare forray forward the hosts forced a corner of their own and Bolton header a decent chance wide midway through the second period.

As the final match went beyond the 70th minute it became stretched as Town became more of a force going forward.

A neat move down the left involving Golbourne and sub Laurent created a chance for Campbell. The on-loan striker showed neat footwork before lashing a finish straight at Dunn who beat it away.

Dead balls looked like the only way either side were going to break the deadlock on a tight afternoon.

Mitchell and Grant were alert on the line to keep out a goalbound inswinging delivery before Bolton had a third effort denied from a corner.

But that trend was bucked as skipper George Dobson threaded a ball through to flying full-back Nicky Devline with five minutes to play.

The defender found himself one-on-one with Mitchell but the on-loan keeper made a crucial low save with his legs. That felt like the chance for the Saddlers.

The last few minutes were a mixture of chants in support of the departing Docherty but more so the loud cheers of ‘you’re going down’.

Laurent saw a top corner bound strike superbly while Town broke with Walsall committed but could not find a winner.

Salop’s season ended with a 0-0 draw, with their rivals relegated on the final day. But it was a case of job had been done with survival.

Key moments

22 - James Bolton’s diving header from an Ollie Norburn corner is heading into the bottom corner but is well cleared by a crowded six yard box.

37 - Good technique on Greg Docherty’s volley from the edge of the box as he hits it from a high dropping ball but it’s straight at keeper Chris Dunn.

42 - Andy Cook climbs well to head down a corner but it drops well wide.

55 - Joe Edwards pings a well-struck half-volley after Jonathan Mitchell had half-cleared a corner but it is inches wide.

61 - A poor Fejiri Okenabirhie pass is pounced upon by Edwards and his low effort from distance draws a sprawling save from Mitchell.

68 - Decent header from Bolton from another corner flies wide. Good chance.

85 - What a chance Nicky Devlin! Through on goal from a George Dobson pass but Mitchell make a fine low save one-on-one.

90+3 - Sub Josh Laurent's late effort when the game is stretched is top corner bound but Dunn makes a good save.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

Mitchell; Williams, Waterfall (Sadler ©, 45), Beckles; Bolton, Norburn ©, Grant (Vincelot, 87), Golbourne; Docherty; Okenabirhie (Laurent, 65), Campbell.

Subs not used: Charles-Cook (gk), Barnett, Gilliead, Payne.

Walsall (3-5-2):

Dunn; Laird, Johnson, Scarr; Devlin, Edwards (Oteh, 78), Kinsella (Osbourne, 83), Dobson ©, Leahy; Gordon, Cook.

Subs not used: Roberts (gk), Guthrie, Fitzwater, Ismail, Norman.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge

Attendance: 9,135 (1,649 away)

Final league position: 18th (52 points from 46 games)

Star man: Anthony Grant. The midfielder re-born.