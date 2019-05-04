Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town didn't do enough to beat Walsall

Town brought down the curtain on their League One season with a stalemate in front of a packed out Montgomery Waters Meadow as their rivals had relegation confirmed.

Town chief Ricketts, whose side finish the season 18th, admits his players did not create enough on the day to give the fans an ending to the campaign they would have cherished.

He suggested that the second-half display was indicative of his team tiring in recent weeks.

"The first half was OK. It was mainly us. The second half typified us," said Ricketts.

"We never got going, couldn't get out the blocks.

"It's no excuses but speaking to the players after they're exhausted from what is a long season.

"To their credit they kept fighting. We didn't concede, had chances on the break at the end. They had nothing to lose.

"The second half typified us on recent second-half performances.

"Ultimately it's a good point. It was important we didn't get beat but we didn't get the win we wanted.

"It was a decent end to a difficult season with a good end."

The boss continued: "The players are exhausted now. They've earned a rest because they've given everything to the cause and we achieved what we wanted to with a couple of games to spare."

Town were the better side in the first half against the Saddlers but didn't do enough to threaten the visiting backline.

Walsall improved after the break and took the game to Shrews with nothing to lose but Salop's defence admirably held firm.

Asked if his side did enough to beat Walsall, Ricketts said: "Probably not to be honest.

"In the first half we were on top without creating too much.

"In the second half it was backs against the wall. It wasn't until late on we started breaking through and have opportunities."