Greg Docherty salutes ‘special’ Shrewsbury Town

The popular Scot feels he has developed in his first spell south of the border in a profitable stint at Town where he became a fans’ favourite.

Now the 22-year-old, a boyhood Rangers fan, is aiming to return to his home city and prove to Gers boss Steven Gerrard he is ready to lock down a regular place in the first-team squad.

Docherty has family and friends in Shropshire for tonight’s game and they will help him move back to the outskirts of Glasgow on Monday.

“It’s going to be a good night for my family and friends,” said the midfielder.

“Hopefully we can finish on a positive (tonight), and then it’s the player of the year awards tomorrow night before home on Monday.

“I’ll try to unwind and breath a bit, it’s been a hectic season, a lot ups and downs but more ups than downs for sure.

“I’ll be sad to be leaving but I’m grateful for everything and the opportunity I’ve had.

“I’ll be able to take a deep breath and start reflecting on the positives and negatives, where I can improve.”

Asked about breaking back into Rangers’ first-team set-up, he replied: “That’s got to be the aim.

“I’ll go back to Rangers and show them I’m a different player now.

“It’s easy to say that but I’ve shown it in my stats as well. It’s been a season of a lot of positives, I’ve made a lot of improvements.

“I think I’m going back in a different position to what I was, I’ve matured as a player with a lot of games for a 22-year-old. I’ll take it in to the summer and give my all.”

Docherty has managed 10 goals and 11 assists in 49 games for Salop this season and will bring up a half-century of appearances in this evening’s mouth-watering final day clash against rivals Walsall.

The midfielder’s aim when moving to England was to make a name for himself and prove he has the ability to compete.

“It’s boosted my confidence massively,” Docherty added. “The backing from everyone in and around the club, it’s such a special club.

“The connection from the pitch to the stands to the town, I just want to say thanks to Brian (Caldwell) and the chairman for bringing me down and the gaffer for playing me.

“I will always look back with fond memories. I absolutely won’t forget it.”