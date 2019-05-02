Interest heats up in Shrewsbury Town defender James Bolton

It is believed several League One big-hitters are monitoring out-of-contract Bolton’s situation and could swoop for him on a free transfer.

Bolton, 24, recently said he has loved his time at Shrewsbury and would be happy to stay.

Boss Sam Ricketts is a fan of the defender and stated he wants the former Stoke trainee in his squad next season.

But Bolton, who has spent two seasons at Town, has attracted interest elsewhere due to his consistent performances on the right side of defence.

Bolton, who signed on a two-year deal from National League Gateshead under Paul Hurst in 2017, has made 85 appearances for Shrewsbury.

He is one of a number of first-team squad members who are out of contract this summer.

Midfielder Anthony Grant, 31, is the highest profile of first-team squad members whose deals are up. It is understood there was interest in Grant in the January window.

But Town have been boosted by securing Shaun Whalley, 31, to another contract after the long-serving attacking penned a new two-year deal.

Advertising

Also signed up is promising young defender Ryan Sears, 20, who has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign.

But the Welshman, who scooped two young player of the season gongs at the fans’ award this week, suffered rotten look with an ACL rupture ruling him out for nine months.

Out-of-favour club captain Mat Sadler, 34, is out of contract. Exciting youngster Ryan Barnett, 19, who has been on loan at AFC Telford, is also set for talks.

Scott Golbourne, 31, Reice Charles-Cook, 25, and long-term injury victim Lenell John-Lewis, who turns 30 this month, also see their Montgomery Waters Meadow deals run out.